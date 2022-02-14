Grant giveaway launches for women-owned businesses in Utah

Angolan businesswoman Isabel dos Santos attends the start of the new EFACEC Portuguese corporation’s electric mobility industrial unit on February 5, 2018 in Maia. – Elder daughter of Angola’s long reining President Jose Eduardo dos Santos, Isabel is, according to Forbe’s magazine, the wealthiest woman in Africa. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

UTAH (ABC4) – The Women’s Business Center of Utah (WBCUtah) is giving away five grants to small businesses that are owned by women who have helped grow the Utah Women-Owned Business Directory during February.

WBCUtah will be giving away five grants, each one worth $1,000 to randomly selected eligible entries from one of four different regions of Utah – Northern, Southern, Eastern, and the Wasatch Front — and one additional entry statewide.

In addition to the $1,000 grant, each recipient will have the opportunity to appear in a WBCUtah live stream and promote their business.

The grant money will be provided by the Nasdaq Foundation to WBCUtah and will benefit women who will invest their grant money where it will be most helpful in their businesses, a press release states.

If you are a women who owns and operates a business in Utah, here’s what you need to do by Feb. 28 to enter the drawing:

Get listed on the free Utah Women-Owned Business Directory Register for the WBCUtah Grant Giveaway For bonus entries, like the WBCUtah’s Facebook page, comment and share about the directory and grant giveaway on social media.

The Utah Women-Owned Business Directory is a free searchable database of Utah businesses owned and operated by women.