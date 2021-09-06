$10.8 million grant awarded for trail from Zion National Park to St. George

FILE – This Sept. 15, 2015, file photo, shows Zion National Park near Springdale, Utah. Zion National Park announced Monday, Marc h 23, 2020, it is closing its campgrounds and part of a popular trail called Angel’s Landing that is often crowded with people. The top part of the hike that is being closed is bordered by steep drops and ascends some 1,500 feet (457 meters) above the southern Utah park’s red-rock cliffs, offering sweeping views.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Those looking to hike, bike, or stroll from St. George to Zion National Park are in luck – a brand new, paved hiking trail will be connecting the two destinations.

A $10.8 million grant has been awarded to build the “Zion Corridor Trail,” a 12-foot-wide, 18-mile-long asphalt trail from the LaVerkin Confluence Park to Springdale.

Officials say the trail can be best enjoyed by walking, running, cycling and certain types of electric bicycles when completed.

“This is such a big win for county residents and our visitors,” said Kevin Lewis, Director of Greater Zion Convention and Tourism. “Years ago leaders had the vision to create a paved trail from St. George to Zion National Park. This project is a collaborative effort that keeps that vision alive. It will provide a significant addition to the overall goal of the Greater Zion Trail Network for Washington County. After many years of thoughtful preparation, this is a victory for all of us.”

Officials say the road aims to reduce traffic and congestion along SR-9 by providing a safe, alternative form of commuting and sightseeing. The finished trail will connect visitors to Zion, St. George, and Springdale.

Construction on the trail will begin in two years and is expected to take five to six years to fully complete. The trail will be built in six phases and will include improvements such as parking lots, bathrooms, rest benches, interpretive signs, and kiosks.

The project is a collaboration between the Greater Zion Convention & Tourism Office,

Washington County, and the Zion Regional Collaborative (ZRC).

“Residents and visitors will have improved access to recreational opportunities, efficient and economical transportation options for employment and enjoyment with an overall goal of reducing traffic and parking congestion in the Town of Springdale and the entrance to Zion National Park,” said Emily Friedman, ZRC Coordinator.