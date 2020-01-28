Granite School District to increase police presence after female student reports escaping abduction

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is investigating the reported abduction of a West Valley City high school student.

Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray said a teenage girl reported she was walking home from Hunter High School around 2:30 p.m. when he was abducted.

Granite School District said after she escaped her abductor, she was found by her friends near the school located at 4500 South 5600 West.

Police said the suspect is described as a heavyset man in his 30s to 50s with blonde hair, beard, and a mustache.

District officials said they don’t many details about the situation, but they wanted to alert parents, “so families can take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of children.”

District officials said extra police officers will be at the school and patrolling the area until the case is resolved. School social works will also be on hand to offer support.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: