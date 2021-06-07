Granite School District sees increase in students enrolled in summer school

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – On Monday, thousands of Granite School District students began summer school.

The district says that is way more than normal and has school administrators calling on drivers to be extra careful.

“We have almost 10,000 students district-wide so a good portion 15 to 20% of our students are participating generally that number is in the single percentage,” district spokesperson Ben Horsley says.

The district says students falling behind during the pandemic playing a part in that surge.

Emergency federal funding will help schools bring kids up to speed.

“Secondary school relief funding, we are using that funding to help catch up students from COVID,” Horsley says.

During the morning and afternoon commute, the district expects more students to be using the crosswalks.

“This year, because of the larger number, we did want to remind patrons and the community to look out for kids. They are going to be walking around getting to school in a more traditional fashion than we see.”

According to UHP so far this year, 15% of deadly crashes involved pedestrians. That is about 316 total crashes involving a pedestrian, 17 deaths, and 285 injuries.

The district also urging students to be vigilant.

“Reminding our parents that not all crosswalks will be manned,” Horsley says. “Make sure that your kids know and understand safe walking procedures.”

Cars must also slow down in active school zones.

The district says failure to drive responsibly around schools put students at risk.