SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Students within the Granite School District will be able to access free meals even when the school year ends.

Granite School District officials have announced they will be providing free meals to students throughout the summertime.

The USDA’s “Summer Lunch” program will be available to students aged 18-years-old or younger.

Those interested in participating can pick up a free school lunch at their school cafeteria during designated pickup times. District officials say students must be present to receive a free meal — parents will not be permitted to pick up meals to take home.

Lunches can be claimed Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Cafeterias will be closed on July 4 and July 25. Program dates will run from June through August and will differ depending on location.

Full list of schools participating in the free Summer Lunch Program:

Academy Park Elementary (4580 S. Westpoint Drive) | 6/6 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Arcadia Elementary (3461 W. 4850 South) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Farnsworth Elementary (3751 S. Sunnyvale Drive) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Hillsdale Elementary (3275 W. 3100 South) | 6/6 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Hillside Elementary (4283 S. 6000 Wes) | 6/8 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Lincoln Elementary (450 E. 3700 South) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Orchard Elementary (6744 W. 3800 South) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Pioneer Elementary (3860 S. 3380 West) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Pleasant Green Elementary (8201 W. 2700 South) | 6/6 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Plymouth Elementary (5220 S. 1470 West) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Redwood Elementary (2650 S. Redwood Road) | 6/6 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Thursday

Silver Hills Elementary (5770 W. 5100 South) | 6/6 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

South Kearns Elementary (5544 S. 4385 West) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Stansbury Elementary (3050 S. 2700 West) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Taylorsville Elementary (2010 W. Mantle Avenue) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Twin Peaks Elementary (5325 S. 1045 East) | 6/7 to 6/30 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

West Kearns Elementary (4620 W. 4900 South) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Western Hills Elementary (5190 S. Heath Avenue) | 6/13 to 8/5 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. | Monday through Friday

Families who may need extra help can visit a multitude of food pantries remaining open throughout the summer by clicking here.

Earlier this month, the Utah Board of Education announced that free lunch waivers for schools participating in the National School Lunch Program will end with the coming school year.

Parents looking to access free or reduced-price lunches for their children through the federal program will have to reapply by this summer.

The program was first implemented in March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Families seeking to enroll in the program for the following school year must apply with their local participating school by July 1.