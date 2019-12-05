Granite School District names new school after Former Governor Olene Walker

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News)- A school within The Granite School District is being named after one of Utah’s former governors.

Olene Walker Elementary will open Fall of 2020 and will replace Roosevelt Elementary at 3225 South 800 East.

The board chose the name after seeking input from Roosevelt parents, staff and students on potential names.

Walker was sworn in as Utah’s 15th governor from 2003 to 2005 after Governor Mike Leavitt left office for a cabinet position.

“We are extremely excited to name our new neighborhood school after a female, former Governor Olene Walker,” said Granite board president Karyn Winder.

“She was a champion of public education so we feel it is very fitting to honor her name in this way,”

The mascot, logo, and colors of the school are to be determined.

Updates on building progress, including photos and video, are available here: https://gsdfuture.org/.

What others are clicking on: