Granite School District introduces District/School specific COVID-19 case information dashboard

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With schools reopening, many parents are anxious about their children staying healthy and safe from the COVID-19 virus.

To help ease parent concerns, the Granite School District has created its own Granite District/School specific COVID-19 case information dashboard. School district officials say this is in response to many questions they received about the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases that are impacting schools in the district.

“We know that parents need good factual information to make decisions for your students and families’, the district said in a press release.

District officials added that they had anticipated that a countrywide dashboard on case information would have been created by now but there is still some work to be done on that project.

The Granite District/School specific case information dashboard can be found on their newly launched COVID information page where parents can find information on a whole host of COVID related topics.

The data on the page will be updated every Monday morning from the previous two week’s case data as confirmed by the health department, according to district officials.

District officials say the cases they see impacting their schools are usually not a result of school level transmission. Most of the cases are being traced back to social and family interactions.

District officials are encouraging students and their families to continue social distancing and wearing masks when necessary even of school property.