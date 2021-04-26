Granite School District announces new superintendent

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Granite School District announced their new superintendent on Monday morning.

Dr. Richard Nye, current superintendent of the Ogden School District, will serve as the new superintendent of the district.

He will start on July 1, 2021.

Nye gave his thoughts on his new role in a video posted by the Granite School District, which is included below.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Nye as our next superintendent,” said board president Karyn Winder. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the result of our rigorous process.”

Nye fills the vacancy left by Dr. Martin Bates, who retired as Granite School District superintendent in January after serving the district for over a decade.

The Ogden School District Board of Education wished Nye well in his new role, saying in a news release, “The Board of Education wishes to express our appreciation to Dr. Nye for the outstanding leadership and service he has provided to Ogden School District, first as a curriculum and assessment director and then as the Ogden School District superintendent.”

The Ogden School District will hold a meeting on April 28 to discuss selecting a new superintendent following Nye’s departure.