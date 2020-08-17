Granite School District adjusts elementary schedule for back to school

SOUTH SALT LAKE (ABC4 News) – The Granite School District Board of Education held a special meeting Monday morning to consider adjustments to its back-to-school plan.

The board specifically addressed the schedule for elementary school students in the district. It was the one and only action item for Monday’s meeting.

Board member Todd Zenger made a motion to change the current elementary schedule pattern to make Monday through Thursday in-person or online learning with Fridays being designated distance learning for all families. Schools would have the flexibility to decide which pattern they use.

In the end, the board voted unanimously in favor of the new elementary school schedule. You can watch the full meeting below:

The vote means that each elementary school can proceed as they have been planning with designated distance teachers or split up the workload with their staffs by requiring elementary teachers to do both in-person and distance learning. The secondary school schedule was not changed.

Board President Karyn Winder said the reason why they’re making this decision at the “11th hour” is because of new information they’ve received about student enrollment. More parents want in-person learning versus online. They are also “listening to teacher concerns.”

Board acknowledged that adopted schedules will allow for fluidity with the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Martin Bates discussed some of the safety measures implemented to protect the health and safety of students, staff, and teachers. He said thousands of desk shields and teacher dividers will arrive shortly in time for the start of the year.

Bates also reported all necessary personal protective equipment is in stock and teacher kits from the state will be received this week in time to get to schools before the 24th.