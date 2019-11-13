Granite School Board votes on possible closure of 2 schools

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two schools in the Granite School District could close, officials say, and on Tuesday night the board was expected to discuss and vote on the topic.

The two schools are Carl Sandburg Elementary in West Valley City and Westbrook Elementary in Taylorsville.

Westbrook’s proximity to Bangerter Highway is a safety concern, according to district spokesperson Ben Horsley.

“With respect to student safety, we don’t like them to cross there and the cost of transportation is a little prohibitive as well,” said Horsely.

In West Valley, Carl Sandburg Elementary is in a neighborhood with population decline, Horsley said.

“Population’s down 50 percent in the last 10 years. The neighborhood is clearly maxed out on its maturity. We’re not seeing a lot of infusion of new growth,” he added.

The vote Tuesday night by the board would not be final. A hearing is scheduled for Dec. 3, which would grant the public to voice their concerns before a final vote.

“I don’t think anybody’s really excited about this. A lot of people will push back, why do you want to do this? We’re down about 10,000 students over the last 15 years. And yet, we have still roughly the same amount of schools,” said Horsley.

