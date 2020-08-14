Granite School Board considers union requests

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Granite School District says the board is considering the requests made by the Granite Education Association. The association requests could impact the reopening plan for some 30,000 elementary school students.

Thursday, The Granite Education Association released a survey calling on the district to change its current schedule for elementary students which is Monday through Friday to mirror the secondary school schedule. The secondary schedule is Monday through Thursday with Fridays set aside for teacher prep.

“If we can come to some mutual agreement with respect to meeting their safety concerns by adopting this schedule we are very open to considering that,” district spokesperson Ben Horsley said.

Union representatives for the Granite Education Association conducted the survey and received over 1,400 responses from its educators.

The survey indicates nearly 70% feel unsafe with the district’s current reopening plan while over 55% or some 792 educators, say “no amount of PPE and cleaning will be enough without the ability to create adequate distance between people in the building.”

“It is not a reflection of all of our teachers,” Horsley said.

Out of the polled members, 8% of the surveyed have no concerns with Granite’s current plan for the 2020-21 school year.

Back on August 4, educators rallied outside the district’s office calling for alternating school days.

But the district is moving forward with a plan favored by about 80% of parents in the district. Schools are scheduled to be back in session on August 24.

There is only a week left before schools start and whether elementary school students return in person is still up in the air.