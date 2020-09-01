Granite Education Foundation unveils Rolling Food Pantries

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – In an effort to alleviate food insecurity during the pandemic, the Granite Education Foundation has created Rolling Food Pantries. Rolling Food Pantries will provide Granite School District students an easy way to access meals.

Rolling Food Pantries will not replace in-school pantries but simply provide meals to even more schools. The new Rolling Food Pantries are being introduced into five new schools this fall (Matheson Jr. High, Academy Park Elementary, Twins Peaks Elementary, Valley Crest Elementary, and West Kearns Elementary). Five additional schools will be added to the list come January.

Each pantry is full of dinner kits, student weekend kits, snack kits, hygiene kits, and more. Each month, a complete Rolling Pantry will arrive at a school where contents will be distributed to students and families in need.

The contents of each pantry are prepared by volunteers at the Granite Education Foundation Donation and Distribution Center. The pantries are made possible through local donations and grants. The foundation is currently seeking more sponsorships from local organizations.

In the Granite School District, there are more than 64,000 students, and 54% of students receive free or reduced price school lunch. The Granite Education Foundation serves 23 schools within the school district.