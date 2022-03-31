WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Camila Gutierrez may be 9-years-old, but she’s already got big dreams.

“I want to fly. I want to be a scientist or I want my own bakery,” said Camila.

On Thursday, Utah Rotor Pathway hosted its first fly-in at Granger High to get kids excited about aviation. Kids could check out eight different helicopters, talk to pilots and watch them take off.

“The goal is to help students become exposed to all different occupations that they could participate in as they grow,” said CTE Coordinator Sandra Hemmert.

Hemmert says the aviation industry is just one of many that don’t have enough employees.

“More groups are coming and saying, ‘Can we just work with you to let people know who we are,’” said Hemmert.

On top of showing students potential new careers, Hemmert said events like this can inspire students to do better in school. And while this event is at a high school, Hemmert says the sooner, the better.