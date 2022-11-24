CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A grandson is a suspect in the deaths of a Clearfield couple found dead in their garage on Wednesday. The grandson was safely taken into custody after the incident and booked into the Davis County Jail on two charges of homicide and one charge of domestic violence assault.

Clearfield police say they received a call from a 60-year-old woman who came home to find her 87-year-old father and 85-year-old mother dead in the garage just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. During the call, the woman reportedly said she believed her 26-year-old son was responsible for the deaths.

Officers from several agencies responded to the call and found the woman still in the garage with her deceased parents.

“Officers immediately recognized traumatic injuries to both victims who were beyond help,” Clearfield Police Department said in a statement.

According to police officials, the woman was escorted to safety and was called by her son. Officers said they were able to speak with the son over the phone and encouraged him to come outside. The son reportedly came out of the front door shortly after and cooperated with police to be taken into custody.

Detectives are still investigating the incident and have not released additional details, but did say there were other acts of violence earlier in the day that did not get reported to police.

Clearfield Police Department also said following a search of the home and interviews, there is probable cause the 26-year-old caused traumatic injuries to his grandparents, causing their death.

Police said the grandson lived in the home with his mother and grandparents.