Grandparents stabbed, grandson shot in return, during Sevier County incident

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Three people are in the hospital recovering after a stabbing and shooting incident involving family members in Sevier County last week.

According to a press release issued by Sheriff Nathan J. Curtis, Richfield Communications center received a 911 call on Thursday just before midnight on a reporting of a double stabbing and shooting in Central Valley.

Dispatch indicated the caller was in a panic as she reported her husband was being stabbed by her grandson. Right after the call, the caller was also attacked by the grandson.

During the stabbing of the grandmother, her husband was able to get a handgun and shoot their grandson multiple times, Deputies say.

The victims were able to get away and drive to the neighbor’s house and call 911.

According to the Sheriff, neighbors tended to the victim’s injuries until deputies arrived and found them in their vehicle bleeding from multiple wounds.

Deputies then went to the home and found suspect, 28-year-old Wade Evans, in the home covered in blood.

Evans still had a knife in his hand when he approached the deputies but he dropped the knife at their commands. Deputies were able to take Evans into custody and transport him to the hospital for care of his wounds. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Evan’s 75 and 78-year-old grandparents received multiple stab and defensive wounds and were both transported to hospitals on the Wasatch Front for medical care. Both are said to be in critical, but stable condition.

Sheriff Curtis said the investigation is ongoing at this time.