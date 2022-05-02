SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – Almost two weeks after triggering an AMBER Alert, a mother and grandmother are set to make their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Yaneli Morales Murillo, 22, and Maria Murillo Alvarez, 38, are set to appear before a judge for charges of kidnapping and abuse following the April 20 incident in South Salt Lake.

Morales-Murillo was arrested on two counts of child kidnapping, two counts of obstruction of justice, and two counts of child abuse involving physical injury.

Murillo-Alvarez, the grandmother of the two children, was arrested on two counts of child kidnapping and two counts of obstruction of justice.

Morales-Murillo allegedly kidnapped her two children — a one-month-old baby and a 2-year-old — on April 20 after Utah’s Child and Family Services were ordered to take custody of them. Morales-Murillo also checked Murillo-Alvarez’s two children out of the school on that same day.

Court documents show a caseworker received a text message from Murillo-Alvarez saying that her children had either been killed or they were going to be killed. When the caseworker notified the police, an AMBER Alert was triggered.

The children were recovered the same day and both women were taken into custody following the incident.