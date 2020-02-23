Grandmother allegedly physically and sexually abused 14-month-old child

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) — Orem police responding to reports of an injured female found that the woman allegedly physically abused and sexually abused a 14-month old female that had been left in her care over the course of three days, according to a probable cause statement from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman, Sally Lacayo, who was bleeding from her wrist and appeared to be impaired, could not communicate with officers and paramedics. Lacayo was taken to Timpanogos Hospital.

Upon evaluating the 14-year-old female, officials found bite and burn marks, as well as injuries indicating sexual abuse, according to the probably cause statement.

Officials found that the Lacayo was the victim’s grandmother. Upon being released from the hospital, Locayo was arrested and booked into Utah County Jail on charges of child abuse with serious physical injury and aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

What others are clicking on: