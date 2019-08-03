Grand opening: Shake Shack comes to Utah!

SANDY (ABC4 News) – A popular burger stand opened a new Utah location in Sandy on Saturday.

The new Shake Shack location opened its doors at 11 a.m. following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. It is the first Shake Shack in the greater Salt Lake City area, according to a statement released by the restaurant.

The “School Yard Shack” is located in the city of Sandy on 11020 S. State Street, Suite B, a 4,660 renovation of the old Valley High School.

Shake Shack said the restaurant will serve unique frozen custard flavors like “Great Salted Desert” (vanilla custard, salted caramel sauce, marshmallow sauce, shortbread cookie, malt powder) and “Shack Attack” (chocolate custard, fudge sauce, chocolate truffle cookie dough and Ritual Chocolate chocolate chunks topped with chocolate sprinkles), as well as beer from local Utah breweries.

Shake Shack said it is hiring as well, both full-time and part-time positions are available. Apply online at ShackCareers.com.