Grand County warns of the dangers of cliff diving and mountain biking

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials from Grand County are reminding visitors to obey warning signs of cliff diving and dangerous mountain biking trails. Officials say signs warning visitors of the dangers of cliff jumping have been placed in Mill Creek Canyon after numerous people have been injured at the Left-Hand waterfall earlier this year.

Additionally, warning signs at a deadly location along the Portal mountain biking trail were damaged. The signs on Portal Trail reminded bikers to dismount and walk through a section of trail where at least two bikers have died before. The narrow section of trail is on the edge of a cliff that drops hundreds of feet. The Bureau of Land Management recently replaced the signs on the trail.

The BLM and Grand County Search and Rescue are also working to improve safety along the famous mountain biking trail, ‘The Whole Enchilada’. Officials are better identifying and marking ‘bail-out’ options along the trail. Many times, bikers will suffer heat exhaustion or run out of water along the Porcupine Rim Trail when they are beyond the final ‘bail-out’ spot. Bail-out spots point to easier sections off of the trail or to the Sand Flats Road, allowing bikers to get off the route earlier before issues may arise.

Grand County would like to remind visitors and locals to heed to the warnings on signs along trails and to play safely in water.