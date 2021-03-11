Grand County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of a phone scam affecting Utahns.

According to a post on the GCSO Facebook page, the scam involves receiving a call from a man claiming to be a Grand County Deputy. Officials say the reported scam calls have been made from a local number.

The scammer goes on to tell the potential scam victims that “there is a citation that needs to be addressed or paperwork that needs to be signed.

“We would like you to be aware that this is a scam,” GCSO officials said on social media.

Unfortunately, these types of scam are not uncommon.

Recently, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that they have received reports of a similar phone scam.

According to a post on the DCSO Facebook page, officials have received reports of scammers making calls pretending to be with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

These scammers reportedly are requesting personal and financial information from their victims, and in some cases, threatening fines and jail time, according to the DCSO.

“This is a SCAM!” DCSO emphasized in the Facebook post. “Do NOT provide personal or financial information and do NOT return their call,” officials added.