Grand County Sheriff’s Office shares update on Moab murders investigation

Crystal Turner, left, and Kylen Schulte, right. The newlywed couple was found dead at a campsite near Moab, Utah, in mid-August, 2021. (Family of Kylen Schulte via ABC4)

MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on their investigation into the murder of a Moab couple in August 2021.

The bodies of newlyweds Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte were found dead near a campsite in Moab on Aug. 18, 2021.

Schulte and Turner had both been shot multiple times.`

According to a new statement from the sheriff’s office issued Thursday, investigators have narrowed the couple’s time of death to Aug. 14.

Now, months later, investigators say while they have not yet identified a suspect, they do have “persons of interest” in the case.

The sheriff’s office also commented on the long-standing rumors that the murder of Gabby Petito, now determined to have been committed by her then-fiance Brian Laundrie, is somehow connected to the murders of Schulte and Turner.

“Upon investigation, the FBI and Florida Investigators have determined, based on electronic transmission evidence, that neither Petito nor Laundrie were involved in this case,” officials said.

Grand County officials are also urging the public to think twice before sharing information about the investigation into the murders of Schulte and Turner on social media, saying, “such information tends to be misinformed, inaccurate, and unhelpful to the criminal investigation, if not dangerous.”

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 435-259-8115 or 435-259-1397.

