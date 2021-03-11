Grand County Sheriff searching for overdue party last heard from on Monday

LASAL MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an overdue party that hasn’t been heard of since Monday afternoon.

A Wednesday night Facebook post says the overdue party is believed to be in the Jeep pictured above, with the hardtop installed.

The Jeep is also said to have been pulling a black metal trailer.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the party was last heard from on Monday at around 12:30 p.m. and believed to be in the Lasal Mountain area.

If you have seen this vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact their non-emergency number at 435-259-8115 or reach out to them on Facebook.