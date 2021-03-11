CENTRAL UTAH NEWS: Carbon, Daggett, Duchesne, Emery, Grand, Juab, Millard, Sanpete, Sevier, and Uintah counties

Grand County Sheriff searching for overdue party last heard from on Monday

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LASAL MOUNTAIN, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an overdue party that hasn’t been heard of since Monday afternoon.

A Wednesday night Facebook post says the overdue party is believed to be in the Jeep pictured above, with the hardtop installed.

The Jeep is also said to have been pulling a black metal trailer.

According to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the party was last heard from on Monday at around 12:30 p.m. and believed to be in the Lasal Mountain area.

If you have seen this vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office asks that you contact their non-emergency number at 435-259-8115 or reach out to them on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts