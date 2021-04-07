Grand County mask mandate to remain in effect through June 15

Will wearing two masks better protect me from the virus? AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Grand County has announced that its mask mandate will remain in effect through mid-June despite the end of Utah’s statewide mask mandate on April 10.

According to a news release from the county, the mask mandate will remain in place until June 15.

However, county officials said that the county’s mask mandate can be lifted any time before June 15 if it is determined to no longer be needed or if the state meets all of the following criteria:

14-day state cases rate is less than 191 in 100,000. (Current rate is 179.4 per 100,000) 7-day state average of COVID-19 ICU hospitalizations is less than 15% (Currently at 9.7%) Total of 1,633,000 prime doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been allocated to Utah (A total of 920,515 prime doses have been delivered to Utah as of April 5)

As of now, Grand County is the only Utah county to announce that their mask mandate will remain in place after the statewide mandate is lifted.

County health officials said “businesses may continue to require masks at their own discretion.”

At a press conference Wednesday morning, Salt Lake County health officials announced that Salt Lake County would not be extending its mask mandate beyond April 10.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, however, has announced that the mask mandate in Salt Lake City will remain in effect beyond April 10.