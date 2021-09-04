Grand County High School cancels classes amid COVID-19 outbreak

FILE – In this Sept. 9, 2020, file photo, students wear protective masks as they arrive for classes at the Immaculate Conception School while observing COVID-19 prevention protocols in The Bronx borough of New York. Schools and camps across the county are making plans to help kids catch up academically this summer after a year or more of remote learning for many of them. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Grand County School District has canceled all Grand County High School classes due to a COVID-19 outbreak among students and staff members.

School district officials reported 10 staff members and nine students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Grand County High School in a press release.

Three teachers and four students have tested positive for the virus at Helen M. Knight Elementary School, as well.

All Grand County High School classes and after-school activities will be suspended next week from September 7-10.

Officials say custodians will be deep cleaning public areas throughout the affected campus at this time.

No cancellations have been announced for Helen M. Knight Elementary or Margaret L. Hopkin Middle School, but officials say they will be monitoring the situation if cancellation is decided.

A mandatory mask mandate will take effect starting next Wednesday, September 8 for all schools in the Grand County School District.

The mask mandate will be required for 30 days and applies to all students from preschool through the 12th grade.

Officials say masking will also be required of all staff, volunteers, and parents, regardless of vaccination status.

Grand County High School will resume classes on Monday, September 13 until further notice.