Grand County EMS rescue injured BASE jumper

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Monday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue and Grand County EMS responded to a BASE jumping accident in Kane Creek Canyon.

Officials with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office said a 39-year-old man hit the cliff wall and landed hard on a narrow ledge near the base of the cliff below, “The Crown” exit point. The man injured his pelvis, officials said.

After the patient was stabilized by medical personnel, a two-station high and steep angle technical rope evacuation of over 300 feet lowered the patient from the accident location to the road and an awaiting ambulance.

Courtesy: Grand County Sheriff’s Office

The multi-agency response had personnel from GCSAR, GCEMS, Bureau of Land Management – Utah, and Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

“We appreciate everyone’s good work on this complex incident,” as stated in a Facebook post from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

In recent years, BASE jumpers from around the world have congregated in Moab during the week of Thanksgiving for an event called the Turkey Boogie. Despite the pandemic, outdoor activities in the area continue to generate many backcountry search and rescue and emergency medical calls for assistance, officials added.