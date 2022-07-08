GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Search and rescue crews in Grand County were kept busy last week.

The team responded to a trio of rescue calls over a 24-hour period.

In the first incident, an Idaho woman injured her ankle while on her fist mountain bike ride Thursday morning on the Big Chief Trail at Dead Horse Point State Park, before being carried back to an ambulance at the trailhead.

That same evening, 19-year-old South Carolina man called for help after he said he reached a “treacherous point” on the trail to Castleton Tower. 5 emergency personnel hiked up the trail to help the man down, ending at 3 a.m.

Last Friday afternoon, a “novice” mountain biker injured their shoulder while biking the Porcupine Rim Trail about four miles from Highway 128. The injured biker

“Since others in the subject’s party were tired and nearly out of water, additional SAR personnel were requested to bring water up the trail to meet everyone as they descended,” officials said.

Overall, the incident took nearly seven hours.

With these incidents in mind, Grand County Search and Rescue is reminding recreators of one important thing: Be realistic about your skills.

“All three incidents were in remote areas that take a considerable amount of time for rescuers to access. Thoroughly research any planned trail. Be realistic about your capabilities. Make sure your fitness and skill level are appropriate if attempting rough trails in Moab’s harsh terrain, especially in the summer heat,” a social media post reads