WANTED: Grand County burglary suspects remain at large

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two suspects are on the loose after burglarizing a pawn store in Moab on Tuesday night.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office says the thieves struck Moab Pawn and Gun around midnight.

The two suspects were caught on a surveillance video camera going around the store while grabbing various items.

(Courtesy of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office)

Authorities say they do not know whether a vehicle was involved or if the suspects arrived on foot.

Officials are asking anyone who may have seen the suspects near the Mountain America and Standard Plumping area to contact authorities at (435)259-8115.