Grand Canyon river trip permit lottery opens

Running Lava Falls on the Colorado River, Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona, US – model releases on file

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. (ABC4) – Thinking of embarking on a river trip through Grand Canyon National Park?

If so, be prepared as permits are required to raft through the Colorado River inside park boundaries.

Starting Feb. 1, The National Park Service will be accepting applications for noncommercial river trip permits for launch dates within the calendar year of 2023. These applications are part of a lottery system.

Only 359 permits will be available for 12-25 day river trips. Every year, a lottery is held for launch date assignments during the following year.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older and the noncommercial river trip must be self-guided, with mandatory technical whitewater experience required. Applicants can only participate in one recreational river trip per year (commercial or non-commercial).

Folks interested in a professionally-guided tour should not apply through the lottery, but by booking a guided trip through a professional tour company.

Permit lottery applications will be accepted online through Feb. 22.

To apply for the lottery application, click here.