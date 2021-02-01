Grand Canyon River rafting lottery registration opens for 2022

GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) – A river trip of dreams, mastering the raging white water of the Colorado River. For some, it is the adrenaline rush of the rapids or facing off against nature’s wild. Either way, it comes with a view of some of the most spectacular beautiful wildlands you can see in the United States.

It is taking a raft through the Grand Canyon. And it has to be planned more than a year in advance.

The trip is so popular there is a lottery to be able to do it. The National Park Service uses the lottery to regulate the number of people going down the river. They are now accepting applications for 2022.

These trips are not the ones where you use a company. They are for experienced people who want to take a self-guided river trip through the Grand Canyon.

According to a release sent to ABC4 from the National Park Service: “The permits are for specific launch dates within the calendar year 2022. A total of 246 permits will be available for 12- to 25-day river trips. Eligible individuals may apply online at the weighted lottery website. Applications will be accepted online through noon Mountain Standard Time on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.”

Each year in February, the main lottery is held to assign launch dates for river trips the next year. There are follow-up lotteries as needed to cover contingencies through the year to reassign canceled and /or left-over river trips.

The public notifications for the additional lotteries are sent through email, RSS feed, and Twitter.

The release states: “The weighted lottery website can be accessed for free year-round to create or modify an account and to sign-up to receive email notifications. Individuals who are interested in a future noncommercial river permit are encouraged to create an account. Lottery applications are accepted through the weighted lottery website only when lotteries are open.”

You have to be 18 years or older to apply for the river permit. The park service emphasizes, “Noncommercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory on each trip. Individuals may participate on a maximum of one recreational river trip per year (commercial or noncommercial).”

If you are interested in a professionally guided river trip, you should not apply through the lottery but instead request space on a commercial trip. The Park Service provides a list of the commercial companies offering trips.