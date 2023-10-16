GRAND CANYON, Arizona (ABC4) — Grand Canyon National Park has announced an increase in their backcountry camping fee.

Starting Apr. 1, 2024, the nightly “per person fee” will be increased from $12 per person to $15 per person or stock animal when camping below the rim in designated backcountry camping areas.

The $10 charge per backcountry permit remains the same.

This increase reportedly will not affect camping fees at Mather, Desert View, or the North Rim campgrounds.

The change is meant to eliminate a funding deficit and ensure the operation will recover the actual costs incurred. All backcountry permit revenue reportedly pays for the cost of operating Grand Canyon’s permit offices and Backcountry Information Centers.

For information about permits and overnight hiking at Grand Canyon, please visit the park’s website here.

No further information is available at this time.