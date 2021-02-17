Graffiti found at Bryce Canyon National Park, authorities investigating

BRYCE CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are asking for information regarding recent vandalism at Bryce Canyon National Park.

A Tuesday Facebook post says Law Enforcement Rangers are investigating graffiti on a concrete retaining wall in the Mossy Cave area of the Park along S.R. 12.

Officials believe it was created over the weekend.

Bryce Canyon National Park shared these photos of the vandalism on Facebook:

“Repair of vandalized sites can be costly and time consuming; depending on the location, sites and resources can be difficult to restore to their former condition,” the Park says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the tip line at 435-834-4766 or email Brittany_Reinhardt@nps.gov.

Bryce Canyon is not the only public outdoor space to fall victim to vandalism in recent months.

In December, a park ranger recovered almost 10 pounds of human waste over less than a mile of trail in Zion National Park.

In his report, Ranger John says, “The graffiti was the worst I’ve ever seen, it seemed like the entire stretch I walked had something left on the rock: a handprint, a name, and I won’t go into detail about the poop. All in all, I picked up 14 pounds of trash (9 pounds were human waste) and cleaned probably 1000 handprints or etchings in less than a mile.”

Zion National Park saw more than just record visits this year – it grappled with unprecedented levels of graffiti along its most popular trails.

In early Decemeber, Chief Ranger Daniel Fagergren spoke with ABC4 about the rising challenge.

“We take this very seriously, and it’s becoming a huge problem for us. It’s everywhere.”

Vandalism has been found along the vast majority of hikes located in Zion Canyon, including The Narrows, Angels Landing, West Rim Trail, Emerald Pools Trails, and Kayenta Trail, and has been increasing since park officials first brought attention to the growing concern back in September.

Park rangers remind the public that graffiti is a crime. A person can be cited with a mandatory appearance before the federal magistrate in St. George, which could lead to up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine.