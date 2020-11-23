Governor shares more Thanksgiving recommendations for Utahns

FILE – This Nov. 2, 2009, file photo shows a Thanksgiving turkey in Concord, N.H. Food safety experts say raw turkeys shouldn’t be rinsed, since that can spread harmful bacteria. Cooking should kill any germs. But bacteria can still spread in other ways, so washing and sanitizing hands and surfaces is still important. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe, File)

Utah (ABC4 News) — Monday during Utah Governor Gary Herbert’s weekly coronavirus press conference, he reminded Utahns of COVID-19 protocols as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

During this week of Thanksgiving, Gov. Herbert said he wants Utahns to Stay Safe and Stay Thankful.

Gov. Herbert reminded everyone to wear a mask and social distance to help minimize the spread of the virus. When gathering, he said, “smaller is better.” Gatherings should not only be small in numbers, but short in duration, he added.

“A reminder to Utahns for the upcoming holiday: We’re asking that you gather only with those in your immediate household. The safest gathering is with those you live with,” Gov. Herbert tweeted.

Wash hands regularly with hot water and soap. He also advised not having potluck style dinners. Food should be prepared and served by one person. Anyone feeling sick should stay home.

The following are recommendations from the Utah Department of Health on how to best ensure Utahns have a happy and safe holiday season.

“We cannot beat COVID if we celebrate the holidays as we normally do,” Gov. Herbert said. He took to social media, saying, “Today, I want to express my gratitude to the people of Utah for their patience and desire to help one another during difficult times. Our great state was founded upon the notion of helping your neighbor, and I am thankful to see so many exhibiting that dedication today. #givethanks“

The State of Emergency Order is still in effect through Nov. 23. The Transmission Index takes effect Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.