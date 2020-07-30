Governor says Rich Saunders to take over day-to-day operations at UDOH

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Thursday, Governor Gary Herbert announced Retired Adjutant General Jefferson Burton’s time with the Utah Department of Health is “finished.”

Late March, the Burton took over day-to-day operations for UDOH and was a member of the Unified Command Staff.

Herbert said, “General Burton is retired, but he has a real job where he works for the Department of Veterans and Military Affairs, in particular working with the Payson Veterans Home.”

The governor said the former acting director will leave Friday to go back to work at the Central Utah Veterans Home in Payson.

The retired adjutant general is also running for State House District 66.

“We appreciate the work he has done there, again, it hasn’t been an easy job,” the governor said. “He has been an integral part of our Unified Command.”

Herbert announced Rich Saunders has been promoted from deputy chief and will take over the day-to-day operations effective Friday.

“He’s already been there, been involved, and helping out. So this transition is very smooth, without any kind of a hiccup along the way. So this should be a smooth transition,” said Herbert.