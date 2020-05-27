Governor updates guidelines for Utah’s low-risk phase

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert holds up the “Utah Leads Together Plan” while speaking during a press conference with legislative, community, and business leaders at the Utah State Capitol Friday, April 17, 2020, in the Salt Lake City. Utah is aiming to reopen restaurants and gyms and resume elective surgeries in early May under a plan to gradually reopen the economy that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Herbert said Friday. (Jeffrey D. Allred/Deseret News, via AP, Pool)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah’s governor is updating guidelines for the state’s low-risk phase in its coronavirus pandemic response. Most of the state transitioned into the low-risk or yellow phase on May 16.

Governor Gary Herbert issued an executive order Wednesday updating guidelines for the low health risk designation under Utah’s phased health guidance plan. The phased heath guidance plan is a part of Utah Leads Together, the master plan to mitigate the economic consequences of COVID-19.

The executive order specifically addresses update guidelines for social gatherings, education, businesses, travel, and events.

BUSINESSES

The new order clarifies that all businesses within the counties that have been moved to the low risk phase are operating if they can meet and adhere to the specific guidelines. The order states symptom checking in public and business interactions should happen when feasible.

TRAVEL

Utahns should continue to avoid non-essential travel to areas with widespread community transmission of COVID-19.

EDUCATION

For K-12 education, school activities, including sports can resume under the the jurisdiction of district and school administrators in adherence to indoor and outdoor guidelines.

Hand sanitizer should be made available to faculty and students in each classroom and regular hand washing routines will be instituted.

Faculty and staff will need to wear face coverings when social distancing is not possible.

Local school and charter boards will provide an update regarding face coverings for students.

Regarding higher education, campuses may be open for in-person classes with increased cleaning and hygiene regimen.

In cooperation with the Utah System of Higher Education, each school should individualized plans for repopulating campus, monitoring for incidence, containing outbreaks, and reclosing if necessary.

The order is effective immediately and remains in effect until 11:59 p.m. on June 5.