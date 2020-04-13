Governor Jon Huntsman and Mayor Kaufusi collect far more signatures than necessary, qualify for June primary election ballot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and running mate, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi, are officially on the June primary election ballot as of Monday, according to a release.

The pair collected over 60,000 signatures, clearing the 28,000 signature threshold to run as a Republican candidate.

“The response by the people of Utah these past few weeks has been incredibly heartening and motivating, especially after COVID-19 made an arduous process even more challenging,” said campaign spokesperson, Abby Huntsman. “We play by the rules and finish by the rules, even as the events of recent weeks have made it evident that the process is in desperate need of reform. Our goal will always be to help as many people as possible be a part of the election process. We look forward to continuing that effort into the primary and beyond.”

Thomas Wright, who also qualified for the ballot, welcomed Huntsman to the ballot on Monday, according to a release from his campaign.

Gov. Huntsman and Mayor Kaufusi will run against Lt. Governor Spencer Cox and Deidre Henderson, Thomas Wright and Congressman Rob Bishop, Jan Garbett and Joe Jarvis, and other Republican candidates, Greg Hughes, Aimee Winder Newton, Jason Christensen, and Jeff Burningham.

