Governor Herbert signs 151 bills into law including possibility for banning elective abortions

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Governor Herbert signs House Bill 141_4886643955414353796
Utah Food B ank Banner

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 NEWS) – Governor Herbert signed 151 bill into law. Several of the new laws are high profile.

One of the most challenged was the Elective Abortion Ban SB174. The bill says that if Roe v. Wade is overturned in the Supreme Court, elective abortion in Utah will be banned. The exceptions would be rape, incest or the health of the mother. The law will only take effect if the Supreme Court removed a decision that’s been in place since the 1970’s.

The Fetal Remains bill is now also law. SB67. This one bans hospitals from treating fetuses as medical waste. Hospitals will be required to bury or cremate the remains. The now have to ask the what is to be done with the remains.

Polygamy is now an infraction rather than a felony. SB102 decriminalizes consenting adults living in polygamous relationships unless child abuse and kidnapping are involved with polygamy charges. It then remains a felony.

The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force HB 116. Native Americans face higher murder rates than anyone else in the country. This bill creates a task force to study the issue.

Other bills signed into law were the School ban on E-Cigarettes, Bail Reform, and Statute of Limitation extensions for sexual crimes against minors.

Here is where you can find the list of all the bills that have now been signed into Utah Law from the Legislative session for 2020.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

What people are reading right now:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 News at 5 and 6, Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...

Don't Miss