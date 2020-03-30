Governor Herbert signs 151 bills into law including possibility for banning elective abortions

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 NEWS) – Governor Herbert signed 151 bill into law. Several of the new laws are high profile.

One of the most challenged was the Elective Abortion Ban SB174. The bill says that if Roe v. Wade is overturned in the Supreme Court, elective abortion in Utah will be banned. The exceptions would be rape, incest or the health of the mother. The law will only take effect if the Supreme Court removed a decision that’s been in place since the 1970’s.

The Fetal Remains bill is now also law. SB67. This one bans hospitals from treating fetuses as medical waste. Hospitals will be required to bury or cremate the remains. The now have to ask the what is to be done with the remains.

Polygamy is now an infraction rather than a felony. SB102 decriminalizes consenting adults living in polygamous relationships unless child abuse and kidnapping are involved with polygamy charges. It then remains a felony.

The Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls Task Force HB 116. Native Americans face higher murder rates than anyone else in the country. This bill creates a task force to study the issue.

Other bills signed into law were the School ban on E-Cigarettes, Bail Reform, and Statute of Limitation extensions for sexual crimes against minors.

Here is where you can find the list of all the bills that have now been signed into Utah Law from the Legislative session for 2020.

