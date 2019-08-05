Newsfore Opt-In Form

Governor Herbert orders flags lowered for mass shooting victims

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

People pray a makeshift memorial for victims of a mass shooting at a shopping complex Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Gov. Gary Herbert ordered all U.S. and Utah flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the weekend’s two mass shootings.

Herbert’s office announced Monday morning that the flag lowering in memory of the victims of shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, will take effect immediately.

Herbert released the following statement:

“Our hearts are heavy as we reflect on the hateful and cruel violence that rocked our nation this weekend. As Utahns, we grieve with all those who have lost loved ones in these senseless and vile shootings, and we pray for the recovery of the wounded.”

Governor Gary Herbert
Jamila McNichols, sister of slain mass shooting victim Thomas “TJ” McNichols, mourns beside a memorial near the scene of the mass shooting Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Flags at state buildings and public grounds will stay lowered from sunrise until sunset through Thursday.

Individuals and businesses are also encouraged to fly their flags at half-staff.

The two shootings killed 31 people total and left dozens wounded.

