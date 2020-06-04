Governor Herbert, multicultural leaders hope for a Utah where families of all races feel ‘safe, heard, and valued’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Governor Herbert and leaders in Utah’s multicultural community say what happened to George Floyd is the “catalyst to transform the fabric of America into a tapestry of equity and racial justice for all. “

The governor called an emergency meeting Wednesday with the members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission and the Multicultural Commission.

Together they have released the following statement:

“We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the brutal and inhumane murder of Mr. George Floyd and the many lives taken before him. Their deaths have prompted the community to pause and reflect how racism and injustice affects everyone individually and collectively in our daily lives, but also to consider how it is uniquely felt by communities of color.

We grieve alongside their families, friends, community and the nation. Together, we must play a role in demonstrating compassion, dignity, and respect, as neighbors, co-workers, and parents to foster a more welcoming, inclusive, accessible and equitable community and world to live in.

The remains of George Floyd await a memorial service in his honor on June 4, 2020, at North Central University’s Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary in Minneapolis, Minnesota. – On May 25, 2020, Floyd, a 46-year-old black man suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill, died in Minneapolis after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes. (Photo by Kerem Yucel / AFP) (Photo by KEREM YUCEL/AFP via Getty Images)

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM – JUNE 03: Graffiti artist Akse spray paints a mural of George Floyd in Manchester’s northern quarter on June 03, 2020 in Manchester, United Kingdom. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, as well as demonstrations of solidarity in many countries around the world. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – MAY 29: Protesters march by U.S. Bank Stadium in response to the police killing of George Floyd on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Demonstrations and protests have been ongoing since Floyd’s death in police custody on Monday. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Demonstrators lie face down depicting George Floyd during his detention by police during a protest against police brutality on Boston Common, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Floyd, an African American, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Protesters march near the Salt Lake City Police Department to protest the death of George Floyd during a rally Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Salt Lake City. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

A chain portrait of George Floyd is part of the memorial for him, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, near the site of the arrest of Floyd who died in police custody Monday night in Minneapolis after video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

We are here to make the necessary call for us all to work together, to help one another, to listen intentionally to those who feel unheard, to be braver and better, to create the solution for such a time as this, and commit to eradicate racism from our thoughts, words, deeds and actions. We cannot regulate the hearts of others, but we can surely hold them accountable and continually work to change our own for greater empathy and indignation when we witness harm against another.

Those of us, and all who oppose violence and oppression against any group of people, must be the most committed and vocal advocates for justice.

We know that America’s “sin” of racism is still too prevalent. People from marginalized communities who suffer everyday indignities and who now march to protest the deeply rooted historical and systemic oppression are looking to each of us to say in words and actions, “no more.”

The time to usher in change and healing is now. The time to learn from our history that tells a tale of a divided nation can guide us to do better and to fiercely work to achieve equity and inclusion in our policies and practices.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Human Rights Commission, the Multicultural Commission, and the Utah Division of Multicultural Affairs stand in solidarity with Utah leadership, stakeholders, community members and trusted leaders to declare that what happened to Mr. George Floyd is now the catalyst to transform the fabric of America into a tapestry of equity and racial justice for all.

We look forward to advancing efforts for change and creating a Utah where families of all races and backgrounds feel safe, heard, and valued.”

ABC4 Utah wanted to have a meaningful discussion about race and justice but more importantly, ask where do we go from here? Watch ABC4’s Brittany Johnson moderates a discussion with Representative Sandra Hollins, Former Salt Lake City Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Lashawn Williams, Ph.D., Doctor of Education at Utah Valley University.