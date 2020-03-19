Governor Herbert issues executive orders to ease burdens on those affected by coronavirus outbreak

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Governor Gary R. Herbert issued three executive orders on Wednesday aimed at helping Utah government officials function effectively and to ease the burden on liquor stores facing restrictions due to COVID-19.

Specifically, these orders do the following:

● Allows those with liquor licenses who were impacted by recent health orders to return products to the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control

● Allows the public to view Board of Pardons and Parole hearings remotely

● Allows public bodies to conduct electronic meetings.

Governor Herbert issued the following comment in regards to these orders:

“Even though we have implemented many changes in recent days to introduce more social distancing in Utah and slow the spread of novel coronavirus, state government is still open for business and dedicated to serving Utah citizens.”

