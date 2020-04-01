Governor Herbert extends Public Health Order for two more weeks but allows public to order inside restaurants again

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — On Wednesday, Gov. Gary Herbert reissued the Public Health Order he issued two weeks ago to extend until April 15, with a couple modifications.

One of those modifications included allowing the public to walk into restaurants to order food.

“We are going to modify so that people can go into a restaurant and order from the counter and then pick up the food if and only if social distancing can be accommodated,” Governor Herbert said.

He said restaurants and customers must continue to practice good hygiene by using hand sanitizer, wiping down surfaces, and avoiding congregating in groups in restaurants.

Watch the full update here: