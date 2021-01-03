Governor-elect Spencer Cox partakes in ‘Day of Prayer’ Sunday

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Governor-elect Spencer Cox and Lt Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson gathered with four local faith communities as part of their ‘Day of Prayer’ prior to their inauguration ceremony.  

“Spending the day before taking the Oath of Office in spiritual communion and contemplation was very important to me,” shares Cox. “The thoughtful sermons and inspirational music put everything into perspective and reminded me of my gratitude to God and our obligations to each other.”

Gov.-elect Cox and Lt. Gov.-elect Deidre Henderson and their spouses, attended four churches based in St.George: the Shepherd of the Hills Methodist Church Service, New Promise Lutheran Church Service, Solomon’s Porch Foursquare Fellowship, and Saint George Catholic Church Service (En Español).

Only the two couples attended services along with congregants in order to limit numbers of people in the meeting spaces and observe the strict COVID-19 guidelines coordinated between representatives of each church, the Utah Inaugural Committee, and the Utah Department of Health. 

Today, on January 3, at 7 p.m., more than 400 faith leaders throughout the state and the public are invited to watch a “Freedom Fireside” video broadcast that will be live-streamed on Gov.-elect Cox’s official YouTube channel

