Governor Cox substitute teaching 8th grade history class

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah Governor Spencer Cox is substitute teaching three periods of 8th grade history class on Tuesday.

Governor Cox tweeted, “Substitute teaching 3 periods of 8th grade history today. Pray for me…”

Cox’s help comes amid a teacher staffing shortage that has been exacerbated during the pandemic.

Yandary Chatwin, a spokeswoman for the Salt Lake City School District, says, “Anyone who’s willing and able to substitute, we absolutely welcome you to apply for that.”

Chatwin explains that many of those who would normally be willing to help out are reluctant at this time because of the spread of the Omicron variant.

Chatwin also mentions that the school districts have lifted certain restrictions, such as the number of hours you can work, in order to attract more people interested in helping out.

Additionally, Sandra Riesgraf, spokeswoman for Jordan School District, says “We extended our incentive pay program that offers up to $500 for subs who work a certain number of days. We also asked each school to produce an emergency substitute teacher list, which is mostly made up of parents.”

