

UTAH (ABC4) – Governor Cox signed a bill Monday focused on having a committee dedicated to addressing food insecurity. One Utahn who has personally experienced food insecurity says this is a big step in facing this issue.



“Having people who are making sure everyone in the state is having their needs met, on a basic level, having that makes you feel safe,” says Katheryne Knight.



After fleeing a domestic violence situation – Knight shares she and her young daughter were homeless on and off for three years. During that time, they struggled with food insecurity.



“While I was there, I remember it was day to day and every night was a surprise,” she said.



Knight says what’s often difficult for people she knows facing food insecurity is not knowing where to turn to.



“It’s important that people don’t feel like they can’t have their basic needs met. Because it’s important. Being homeless, you’re in fight or flight, and so it’s about survival, but when you can’t provide your basic needs, like your food, when you’re stressed when you’re not able to feel like every base is met 100%, then that stability is never going to be there,” Knight said.



Knight is not the only Utahn who has been in a situation like this.



“Currently, we’re at about one in ten households [that] are food insecure,” says Alex Cragun, a food security advocate with Utahns Against Hunger.



Senate Bill 133 looks to change these numbers for the better. It stems from the Food Security Task Force which was created last year by legislation sponsored by Senator Luz Escamilla. The task force made recommendations to focus on challenges around food insecurity – one of which was to establish a work force dedicated to this issue. Specifically, it would formalize a committee that has been around for 15 years.



“One of those recommendations was the establishing of a food security policy workforce or task group to serve a standing committee. In particular, recognizing an existing committee called the State Nutrition Action Coalition,” Cragun said.



This committee, now renamed the Food Security Council, will be formally recognized, expanded and receive funding. It now includes the Utah Farm Bureau, Department of Agriculture and representation from a tribal entity.



“This is an important step in terms of having a standing group of experts to sit down and look at some of the barriers when it comes to food access, food insecurity here in Utah and ways to lower and limit those whether it be policy recommendations or streamlining outreach and education opportunities,” Cragun said.