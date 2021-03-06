Governor Cox shares behind-the-scene snaps of latest interview

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – In a recent Twitter post, Governor Spencer Cox shares the reality behind his latest interview, Saturday.

On March 6, Cox takes to Twitter and illustrates what the reality of some zoom meetings and interviews can typically be made out to be.

In his Twitter post, Cox shares a screengrab of his latest interview in regards to Biden’s immigration policies, bright-eyed and all smiles behind a very professional setting…but then in another picture shared by the governor himself, we can take note of all the work that is being done behind the scenes.

In the second image, Cox is shown actually towering his laptop with the aid of a ladder and is found to be in socks!

What you see vs. What I see pic.twitter.com/5yni4LTSFf — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) March 6, 2021

He goes on to caption the post ‘what you see vs what I see’ and says quote “When there’s construction happening at the mansion but you have to do some national news hits…”

Goes to show, there is always more than meets the eye (and most of time it can be rather relatable).