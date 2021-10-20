Governor Cox revises details of One Utah Roadmap

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Governor Spencer Cox and Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson have announced revisions to the One Utah Roadmap.

The roadmap, as it is called, outlines policy priorities and suggested action items based on campaign promises made by the governor and lt. Governor for the first 500 days of their administration.

The Cox-Henderson administration said in a press release they had “refined and reset priorities for the next 250 days and beyond” and that Version 2 of the plan is further targeted toward the administration’s priorities, which the Governor’s Office will manage.

The roadmap outlines six areas of development that will be prioritized in the second version of the roadmap. Those areas are:

Economic advancement: The state will refocus its investment on vocational and technical training while restructuring state business incentives and advocate the public and private sector to pursue clean energy development and low-emission vehicle fleets.

Education: Addressing funding disparities between school districts and continuing to work toward clarifying roles in education governance.

Rural issues: Continuing to develop a long-term comprehensive plan for water conservation, storage and optimization along with improving internal Utah food supply chains.

Health security: The state will work on ways to improve transparency of healthcare costs.

Equity and opportunity: The Governor’s office will continue to increase access to Utah boards and commissions for historically underrepresented groups including women, people of color and LGBTQ individuals. The office says it will “lead by example” with regards to gender pay equity, family-friendly and inclusive policies, and cultural change.

State government efficiency: Finding ways to make government more responsive, accessible and accountable through an “improved customer experience” online as well as performance management tools.

The state website says that 100 community leaders from across the state participated in developing the initial draft of policy suggestions. The transition team’s executive committee took the recommendations to create the first iteration of the 500-day plan.

