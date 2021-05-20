Governor Cox reacts to Utah special session

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Thursday, Governor Spencer Cox gave his monthly address and had plenty to talk about, including good news on the fight against the pandemic, plus his reaction to Wednesday’s special session.

When Republican lawmakers passed a resolution in regards to Critical Race Theory in schools, some Democratic lawmakers walked out in protest.

“That is their way of having their voices heard. I do not have a problem with that either,” Governor Cox says. “There have been shows of passion like that in the past in an effort to make their voices heard and get their points across, I did like what happened in the Senate better than what happened in the House. There was some pretty thoughtful discussion in the Senate.”

During that special session, lawmakers passed a bill to not require masks in school come fall.

The governor says he will sign that bill into law, citing a sharp decline in cases, saying if there is a change in circumstances, he can change it.

Cox is also encouraging people to get the vaccine.

The latest numbers indicate 1.1 million Utahns are fully vaccinated with 2.4 million doses that have been administered and 55% of all eligible Utahns have received at least one dose.

The governor says Summit County has the highest number of people vaccinated at 66%, and the state is leading the way with the number of youth getting the vaccine.

If you are not vaccinated, Gov. Cox is encouraging you to continue wearing a mask.