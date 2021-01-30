Governor Cox reacts to promposals

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Students across Utah are getting creative as school dances return to the state, Friday.

On January 29, Governor Spencer Cox takes to Twitter to share how students in his neighborhood think ‘outside the box’ when it comes to promposals.

Promposals in my neighborhood are just a little different…🐓🐄 🚜 pic.twitter.com/23H2s5z1OY — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) January 29, 2021

“Promposals in my neighborhood are just a little different,” reacts Governor Cox.

In a screengrab shared by the governor, two posters accompany three haystacks with the question “‘HAY, Jordan! PROM? Don’t BALE on me.”

“Aww look what the daughter’s boyfriend did…He’ll come take the hay away right?” captions a neighbor.

In response, another parent quickly chimes in and recalls the moment his daughter was asked to a high school dance with a couple of live chickens, two years ago.

“Now we are getting eggs,” they smile.