Governor announces Covid-19 testing program for travelers

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- Governor Spencer Cox announced a pilot program called “Test to Travel” that will begin Monday October 11. The program is a response to international testing restrictions for travelers regardless of vaccination status.

Today we're launching a new Test to Travel program!



Our COVID-19 testing site at the Cannon Health Building now has a dedicated area where travelers can take rapid antigen, rapid PCR, and PCR tests.



Details at https://t.co/M7WQgCtztX. pic.twitter.com/uXOUu7qULO — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox (@GovCox) October 4, 2021

“With the holidays approaching, we know that Utah residents are going to want to resume traveling,” Cox said, “Whether it’s for leisure, or to visit loved ones or for business.”

The purpose of the pilot program is to make it easier for Utahns to travel without getting held up at destination airports, according to the governor.

During the press conference, Cox said certain destinations require those specific tests before entering. Travelers will be responsible for knowing what type of test is required before arriving at their destination.

Testing designated specifically for travelers will be available at the Cannon Health Building located at 288 North 1460 West in Salt Lake City. When arriving for testing, individuals are instructed to follow the signage to the testing area.

“Tests offered include PCR, rapid PCR, and rapid antigen,” the Utah Department of Health said in a statement. “PCR results are usually available within 24-48 hours; rapid PCR and rapid antigen results are usually available within 30-60 minutes.”

Testing is free for Utah residents with proof of residency like a state-issued ID or utility payment. Those who are visiting Utah from other places will be charged a fee for the rapid PCR test only. They must also show proof of travel like a boarding pass or other verifiable travel document.

Cox said the pilot program is going to be tried out for two weeks to “evaluate the demand” with the possibility of expanding the program in other parts of the state.

For more detailed information on the pilot testing program for travelers, click here. Information on general Covid-19 testing locations throughout the state is available at the Utah coronavirus website at utah.coronavirus.gov.