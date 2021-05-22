Government leaders from Sudan visit Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A delegation of government leaders from the Republic of Sudan met with senior leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints this week.

Both parties spent time sharing stories regarding overcoming challenges, humanitarian principles, and the history of the church.

“Our impression of this state is that it is a community that has taught us how it can overcome challenges,” shares Naserldeen Mofarih, Sudan’s Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs. “Our other impression is how this church is able to work alongside its community to strengthen humanitarian principles.”

According to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the six-member delegation heard stories about the Church’s pioneer history as it toured Temple Square. They also learned more about the Church’s charitable work with stops at Welfare Square, the Humanitarian Center, and the Bishops’ Central Storehouse.

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“They also met with the Church’s First Presidency, the Middle East North Africa Area Presidency, and members of the Relief Society general presidency and spent some time at a local mosque during their Utah visit,” share church leaders.

Officials say the Sudanese delegation’s visit to Church Headquarters comes after Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles took a historic trip down to the country back in 2020.

According to the church, Sudan, a country of nearly 43 million people currently sits in a period of political and economic transition.

“Sudan is very diverse country in terms of faith and in terms of philosophies,” adds Mofarih. “Upon the arrival of this new government, the constitutional document has claimed that religious freedom is a principle and that the government shall treat all religions the same way.”

Putrus Komi, Sudan Advisor for Christian Affairs shares that Christian religious observances such as Christmas and Easter are now considered official holidays in Sudan.

“As a Christian in Sudan, I am very happy today to go into the new government. The revolutionary government worked hard towards religious freedoms,” shares Komi.

Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Since Elder Bednar’s visit more than a year ago, Latter-day Saint Charities, the humanitarian arm of the Church, has joined with its partners to support many projects in Sudan.

“What we’re doing right now is establishing friendships and deepening those friendships and trying to find out the best ways we can be of assistance to the growth and the strengthening of Sudan,” Elder Bednar states.

“There are shared values between Sudan and the Church—the principle of freedom, the principles of equality, and the principles of helping others regardless of their faith,” chimes Sudan’s religion minister.

“We have a lot of things in common. … We can work together to help our people,” adds Ambassador Agarib.