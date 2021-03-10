Gov. Spencer Cox & Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson to volunteer at Davis County COVID-19 clinic

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Governor Spencer Cox and Lieutenant Gov. Deidre Henderson will be volunteering at Davis County.

Officials say both Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson will volunteer at the Davis County Health Department COVID-19 clinic at the Legacy Events Center at 151 S. 1100 West, Farmington.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 11, 3:30 to 5 p.m. 3:30-4:30 p.m.

They will be helping with logistics and provide vaccination support, officials said.

As of Wednesday morning, the Utah Department of Health says about 1,070,975 vaccines have been delivered to Utah.

According to a statement from Governor Spencer Cox’s office, vaccine eligibility could be opened to every adult in Utah on April 1.